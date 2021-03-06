Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for B&G Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 115.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,505,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,213,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,063,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 569.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after buying an additional 313,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in B&G Foods by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,199,000 after buying an additional 298,936 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

