Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 197,700 FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 197,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

Separately, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,984,000.

Get FinServ Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSRV opened at $13.81 on Friday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

FinServ Acquisition Company Profile

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV).

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.