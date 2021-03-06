Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enel Américas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,251,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,951,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Enel Américas by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 652,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Enel Américas by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enel Américas by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Enel Américas by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the period. 3.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENIA opened at $7.75 on Friday. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.