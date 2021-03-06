Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,928 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 34.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Domtar in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Domtar in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Domtar in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFS stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UFS upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC upgraded Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

