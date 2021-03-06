Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company It specializes in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions, such as keloids, with superficial radiation therapy. The company’s portfolio of treatment devices consists of the SRT-100(TM) and SRT-100 Vision(TM). Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SRTS. Northland Securities raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.98.

SRTS opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

