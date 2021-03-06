SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFL. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get SFL alerts:

Shares of SFL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.85. 1,317,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,699. SFL has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SFL will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in SFL by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in SFL by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 304,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SFL by 7.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SFL by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.