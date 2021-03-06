SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 341,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 328.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO opened at $8.41 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $799.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

In related news, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 10,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,560.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,603 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $75,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,421 shares of company stock worth $2,813,093 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.