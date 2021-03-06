SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,701 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $270,000.

In other news, Director Paul Korus bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at $317,380.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,102. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

