SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 88.7% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 845,683 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 331,055 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 276.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 224,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 165,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 126,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 438.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 142,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,930,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.