SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,099 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $83.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,936 shares of company stock worth $9,892,555. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

