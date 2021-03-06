SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,046 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 18.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 64,337 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 408,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 87,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 455.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 186,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 32.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $95.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.