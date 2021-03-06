SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) Short Interest Update

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the January 28th total of 102,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 519,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SGOC opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. SGOCO Group has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SGOCO Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SGOCO Group

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

