Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s stock price rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.87 and last traded at $77.64. Approximately 2,293,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 746,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 97.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,618,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,831,000 after buying an additional 579,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,384,000 after acquiring an additional 433,897 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 661,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 621.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,592,000 after acquiring an additional 932,116 shares during the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

