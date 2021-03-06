Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €190.30 ($223.88).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €179.80 ($211.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €205.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94).

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

