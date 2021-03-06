Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective from equities research analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €190.30 ($223.88).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €179.80 ($211.53) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €205.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

