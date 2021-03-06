Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Short Interest Down 23.4% in February

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the January 28th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SCPAF remained flat at $$1.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.96.

About Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

