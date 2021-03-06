Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 88.86 ($1.16).

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 116.65 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 50.06 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 120.61 ($1.58). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.47.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,879.37 ($3,761.92).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

