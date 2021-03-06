Short Interest in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Increases By 73.8%

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the January 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAF opened at $5.69 on Friday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 426,086 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 81,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 21,373 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

