Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Decreases By 25.6%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the January 28th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ATCMF stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Atico Mining has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

