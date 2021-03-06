Short Interest in Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Declines By 27.3%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

AUKNY stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. Auckland International Airport has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

