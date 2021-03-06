Short Interest in bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Increases By 47.7%

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the January 28th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 338.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $129.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.50. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 0.15. bioMérieux has a 52-week low of $85.70 and a 52-week high of $170.55.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.