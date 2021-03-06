Short Interest in BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Expands By 63.9%

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the January 28th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,974,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BBRW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

BrewBilt Manufacturing Company Profile

BrewBilt Manufacturing, LLC designs and manufactures custom brewery systems and tanks for craft brewers. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

