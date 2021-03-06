Short Interest in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expands By 75.2%

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the January 28th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $428.95 million, a P/E ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 104.46%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

