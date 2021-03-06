Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Decreases By 33.3%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CZMWY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

CZMWY traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $145.50. The company had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 795. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.31 and its 200 day moving average is $135.91. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.90.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

