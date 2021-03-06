Short Interest in Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Decreases By 33.0%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 290,900 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the January 28th total of 434,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.7 days.

CHPRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPRF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,022. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

