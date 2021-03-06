Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Expands By 35.1%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the January 28th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMOS stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 19,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,982. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $973.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.76.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

