Short Interest in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA) Declines By 44.2%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 261,300 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the January 28th total of 468,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000.

NYSE CLA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. 1,939,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,902. Colonnade Acquisition has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $17.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.58.

About Colonnade Acquisition

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that acquires assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida

