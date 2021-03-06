Short Interest in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Drops By 38.9%

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the January 28th total of 79,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electro-Sensors stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.45% of Electro-Sensors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ELSE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. Electro-Sensors has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

