Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Rises By 65.8%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the January 28th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:ROBT traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 44,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,046. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $59.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.