Short Interest in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Drops By 30.9%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the January 28th total of 4,180,000 shares. Currently, 20.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $6.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,432,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.55.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after acquiring an additional 878,154 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,114,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 147,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,138.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 107,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

