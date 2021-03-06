Short Interest in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Drops By 31.1%

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the January 28th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GPP stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.08. 116,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,200. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $257.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on GPP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

