Short Interest in Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Drops By 39.6%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the January 28th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Informa stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. Informa has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFJPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

