Short Interest in Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Increases By 88.6%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the January 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVREF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.