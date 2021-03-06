Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Drops By 27.9%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the January 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BSMR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.44. 1,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,715. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000.

