Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Expands By 94.6%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 94.6% from the January 28th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $33.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

