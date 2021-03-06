Short Interest in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Drops By 24.9%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the January 28th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 11,023,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,289,104. Isoray has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.44 million, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Isoray by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 53,205 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Isoray by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Isoray in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Isoray by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 837,832 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

