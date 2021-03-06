Short Interest in Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Grows By 80.0%

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Lonza Group stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.39. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LZAGY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.