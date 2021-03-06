Short Interest in Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) Increases By 77.6%

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the January 28th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MATN stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Mateon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.

Get Mateon Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of Mateon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mateon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mateon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.