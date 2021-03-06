Short Interest in Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Drops By 32.7%

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the January 28th total of 543,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,659.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MLSPF shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Melrose Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLSPF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

