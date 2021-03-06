Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Increases By 68.3%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the January 28th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 824,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Nestlé by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. AlphaValue raised shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Nestlé stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

