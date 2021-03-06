Short Interest in Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Grows By 53.1%

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Orvana Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,250. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. Orvana Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.