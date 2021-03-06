Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Rises By 100.0%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Pan Pacific International stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. Pan Pacific International has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

