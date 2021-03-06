Short Interest in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Increases By 55.5%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the January 28th total of 836,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $38,831.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 597,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 244,027 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,073,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,746. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $790.48 million, a P/E ratio of -136.71 and a beta of 3.20.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

