Short Interest in Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) Declines By 34.1%

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the January 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius International Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius International Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius International Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sirius International Insurance Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Sirius International Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SG remained flat at $$12.50 during trading on Friday. Sirius International Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97.

About Sirius International Insurance Group

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global Reinsurance, Global A&H, U.S. Specialty, and Runoff and Other. It offers property insurance and reinsurance; property catastrophe excess reinsurance; agriculture reinsurance; healthcare and medical travel insurance; insurance and reinsurance product lines, including aviation and space, marine, trade credit, contingency, casualty, surety, and environmental specialty lines; and asbestos risks, environmental risks, and other long-tailed liability exposure products, as well as administration services.

