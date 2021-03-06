Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Grows By 64.3%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 271.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 661,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,391,000 after buying an additional 483,823 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 365,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,473,000 after buying an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,692,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Shares of SOR stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.02. 9,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,941. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.