Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Increases By 54.3%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the January 28th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,838,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPMTF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 1,489,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,238. Spearmint Resources has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its projects include the Escape Lake North PGM project that covers an of 4,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Case Lake South Cesium prospect consisting of 5,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium prospect covering approximately 4,700 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Perron-East Gold prospects comprising 6 mineral claim blocks covering approximately 10,910 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec; the Chibougamau Vanadium prospect covering 15,493 contiguous acres located in the direct vicinity of Lac Chibougamau, Quebec; and the Clayton Valley Lithium prospects comprising 2 claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres in Nevada.

