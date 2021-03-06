Short Interest in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Decreases By 22.5%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 585,200 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the January 28th total of 755,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $3,396,441.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,782,253 in the last ninety days. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.51. 780,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,436. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.67. Stamps.com has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $325.13. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

