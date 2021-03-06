Short Interest in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Drops By 35.3%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the January 28th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSYS. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,565,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,655. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

