Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Increases By 54.7%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the January 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THKLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised THK from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of THK stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. THK has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

