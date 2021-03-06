Short Interest in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Drops By 34.4%

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ TSRI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. 23,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,189. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. TSR has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 million, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.23.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TSR from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Bradley M. Tirpak purchased 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $35,699.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,699.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About TSR

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

